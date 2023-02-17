How to Watch the Arizona State vs. Colorado Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 17
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:17 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Arizona State Sun Devils (7-16) aim to snap a 12-game losing streak when hosting the Colorado Buffaloes (20-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Arizona State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Arizona State vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison
- The Buffaloes score an average of 70.1 points per game, just 3.7 fewer points than the 73.8 the Sun Devils give up to opponents.
- Colorado is 16-1 when allowing fewer than 65.4 points.
- Colorado is 7-1 when it scores more than 73.8 points.
- The Sun Devils record 7.9 more points per game (65.4) than the Buffaloes give up (57.5).
- When Arizona State puts up more than 57.5 points, it is 7-13.
- Arizona State has a 5-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.1 points.
- This year the Sun Devils are shooting 36.6% from the field, 3.5% lower than the Buffaloes concede.
- The Buffaloes shoot 41.8% from the field, 5.4% lower than the Sun Devils allow.
Arizona State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/5/2023
|@ UCLA
|L 82-63
|Pauley Pavilion
|2/10/2023
|Cal
|L 72-61
|Desert Financial Arena
|2/12/2023
|Stanford
|L 96-64
|Desert Financial Arena
|2/17/2023
|Colorado
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|2/19/2023
|Utah
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|2/23/2023
|@ Oregon State
|-
|Gill Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.