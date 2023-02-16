Torrey Craig and his Phoenix Suns teammates face the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on February 14, Craig put up six points in a 120-109 win against the Kings.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Craig, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Torrey Craig Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 7.9 6.0 Rebounds 5.5 5.7 6.0 Assists -- 1.6 2.3 PRA -- 15.2 14.3 PR 13.5 13.6 12 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.1



Torrey Craig Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, Torrey Craig has made 3.0 field goals per game, which accounts for 6.9% of his team's total makes.

He's made 1.3 threes per game, or 10.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Craig's opponents, the Clippers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 100.2 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.4 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Clippers have given up 111.2 points per game, which is fourth-best in the NBA.

The Clippers allow 43.1 rebounds per contest, ranking 13th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Clippers have given up 24.4 per contest, 10th in the NBA.

Giving up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Clippers are the 14th-ranked squad in the league.

Torrey Craig vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/15/2022 18 9 5 0 1 1 1 10/23/2022 25 8 9 2 2 0 0

