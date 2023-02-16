The Phoenix Suns (32-27) are at home in Pacific Division play against the Los Angeles Clippers (32-28) on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The Suns are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, February 16, 2023

Thursday, February 16, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Suns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Suns vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 114 - Clippers 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Suns (- 1.5)

Suns (- 1.5) Pick OU: Under (224.5)



The Suns sport a 31-27-1 ATS record this season compared to the 30-30-0 mark from the Clippers.

As a 1.5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Phoenix is 18-15 against the spread compared to the 11-11 ATS record Los Angeles puts up as a 1.5-point underdog.

Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the total 43.3% of the time this season (26 out of 60). That's more often than Phoenix and its opponents have (25 out of 59).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Suns are 23-13, while the Clippers are 7-17 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Suns Performance Insights

Phoenix owns a top-five defense this year, ranking fourth-best in the league with 111.2 points allowed per game. Offensively, it ranks 22nd with 112.8 points scored per contest.

The Suns have been piling up assists in 2022-23, ranking third-best in the NBA with 27.2 dimes per contest.

The Suns are draining 12.3 treys per game this season (12th-ranked in NBA), and they own a 37.9% three-point percentage (fifth-best).

This season, Phoenix has taken 63.6% two-pointers, accounting for 70.4% of the team's baskets. It has shot 36.4% threes (29.6% of the team's baskets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.