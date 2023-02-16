Josh Okogie and his Phoenix Suns teammates take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Okogie tallied 19 points and six rebounds in his previous game, which ended in a 120-109 win against the Kings.

Below, we break down Okogie's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Josh Okogie Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 5.9 10.5 Rebounds 4.5 3.2 4.0 Assists -- 1.2 1.8 PRA 18.5 10.3 16.3 PR 16.5 9.1 14.5 3PM 1.5 0.6 1.3



Josh Okogie Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, Josh Okogie has made 1.9 shots per game, which accounts for 3.8% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 1.9 threes per game, or 4.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Okogie's Suns average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams, while the Clippers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 100.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Clippers have allowed 111.2 points per contest, which is fourth-best in the NBA.

The Clippers are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 43.1 rebounds per contest.

The Clippers allow 24.4 assists per game, 10th-ranked in the NBA.

The Clippers concede 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

Josh Okogie vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/15/2022 25 11 11 2 1 1 2 10/23/2022 1 2 1 0 0 0 0

