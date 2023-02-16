Deandre Ayton and the rest of the Phoenix Suns will be facing off versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Ayton, in his most recent game (February 14 win against the Kings) put up 29 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and two blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Ayton's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 18.8 23.8 Rebounds 11.5 10.2 11.5 Assists -- 2.1 2.0 PRA 34.5 31.1 37.3 PR 31.5 29 35.3 3PM 0.5 0.1 0.0



Deandre Ayton Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, Deandre Ayton has made 8.2 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 16.6% of his team's total makes.

Ayton's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 100.2 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 11th in possessions per game with 101.4.

Conceding 111.2 points per game, the Clippers are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Clippers give up 43.1 rebounds per game, ranking 13th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Clippers are ranked 10th in the NBA, giving up 24.4 per game.

Allowing 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Clippers are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Deandre Ayton vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/23/2022 29 13 8 1 0 1 0

