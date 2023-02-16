How to Watch Arizona vs. Utah on TV or Live Stream - February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (22-4, 11-4 Pac-12) will be attempting to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the Utah Utes (17-9, 10-5 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at McKale Center. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Arizona vs. Utah Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Arizona Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.8 percentage points higher than the Utes have allowed to their opponents (38%).
- Arizona has a 20-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Utes sit at 21st.
- The 83.2 points per game the Wildcats put up are 21.4 more points than the Utes give up (61.8).
- Arizona is 21-3 when scoring more than 61.8 points.
Arizona Home & Away Comparison
- Arizona is putting up 85.3 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is averaging 76.4 points per contest.
- The Wildcats allow 67.7 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 72.8 on the road.
- Arizona is averaging 8.6 three-pointers per game, which is 0.5 fewer than it is averaging on the road (9.1). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 37.2% when playing at home and 34.3% in road games.
Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|Oregon State
|W 84-52
|McKale Center
|2/9/2023
|@ Cal
|W 85-62
|Haas Pavilion
|2/11/2023
|@ Stanford
|L 88-79
|Maples Pavilion
|2/16/2023
|Utah
|-
|McKale Center
|2/18/2023
|Colorado
|-
|McKale Center
|2/25/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|McKale Center
