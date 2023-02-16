Pacific Division foes square off when the Phoenix Suns (32-27) host the Los Angeles Clippers (32-28) at Footprint Center on February 16, 2023. This is the third matchup between the squads this season.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

TV: TNT

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 47% the Clippers allow to opponents.

In games Phoenix shoots better than 47% from the field, it is 18-7 overall.

The Suns are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Clippers rank 15th.

The Suns put up 112.8 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 111.2 the Clippers allow.

When Phoenix puts up more than 111.2 points, it is 27-7.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns are posting 113.7 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 111.9 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Phoenix is giving up 109.1 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 113.3.

Looking at three-point shooting, the Suns have fared better at home this season, sinking 12.4 threes per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 12.2 threes per game and a 37.2% three-point percentage away from home.

Suns Injuries