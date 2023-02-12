How to Watch the Arizona vs. Cal Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 12
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Wildcats (18-6) take on the California Golden Bears (12-12) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday in Pac-12 play. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Arizona vs. Cal Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Bears' 69 points per game are just 4.5 more points than the 64.5 the Wildcats give up.
- Cal is 12-7 when allowing fewer than 75.8 points.
- Cal is 11-5 when it scores more than 64.5 points.
- The Wildcats score 8.8 more points per game (75.8) than the Golden Bears give up (67).
- When Arizona puts up more than 67 points, it is 16-1.
- Arizona is 15-0 when it allows fewer than 69 points.
- The Wildcats are making 44.3% of their shots from the field, 2.6% lower than the Golden Bears allow to opponents (46.9%).
Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/3/2023
|@ UCLA
|W 71-66
|Pauley Pavilion
|2/5/2023
|@ USC
|W 81-75
|Galen Center
|2/9/2023
|Stanford
|L 84-60
|McKale Center
|2/12/2023
|Cal
|-
|McKale Center
|2/17/2023
|Utah
|-
|McKale Center
|2/19/2023
|Colorado
|-
|McKale Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.