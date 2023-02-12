The Arizona Wildcats (18-6) take on the California Golden Bears (12-12) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday in Pac-12 play. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Arizona vs. Cal Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Bears' 69 points per game are just 4.5 more points than the 64.5 the Wildcats give up.
  • Cal is 12-7 when allowing fewer than 75.8 points.
  • Cal is 11-5 when it scores more than 64.5 points.
  • The Wildcats score 8.8 more points per game (75.8) than the Golden Bears give up (67).
  • When Arizona puts up more than 67 points, it is 16-1.
  • Arizona is 15-0 when it allows fewer than 69 points.
  • The Wildcats are making 44.3% of their shots from the field, 2.6% lower than the Golden Bears allow to opponents (46.9%).

Arizona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/3/2023 @ UCLA W 71-66 Pauley Pavilion
2/5/2023 @ USC W 81-75 Galen Center
2/9/2023 Stanford L 84-60 McKale Center
2/12/2023 Cal - McKale Center
2/17/2023 Utah - McKale Center
2/19/2023 Colorado - McKale Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.