The Arizona Wildcats (18-6) take on the California Golden Bears (12-12) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday in Pac-12 play. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

Arizona vs. Cal Scoring Comparison

The Golden Bears' 69 points per game are just 4.5 more points than the 64.5 the Wildcats give up.

Cal is 12-7 when allowing fewer than 75.8 points.

Cal is 11-5 when it scores more than 64.5 points.

The Wildcats score 8.8 more points per game (75.8) than the Golden Bears give up (67).

When Arizona puts up more than 67 points, it is 16-1.

Arizona is 15-0 when it allows fewer than 69 points.

The Wildcats are making 44.3% of their shots from the field, 2.6% lower than the Golden Bears allow to opponents (46.9%).

Arizona Schedule