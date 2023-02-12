The Arizona State Sun Devils (7-15) will attempt to break a six-game home losing streak when squaring off versus the Stanford Cardinal (23-3) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Arizona State vs. Stanford Scoring Comparison

The Cardinal score an average of 77.5 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 72.8 the Sun Devils give up to opponents.

Stanford has an 18-1 record when giving up fewer than 65.5 points.

Stanford has put together a 15-0 record in games it scores more than 72.8 points.

The Sun Devils average 65.5 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 56.8 the Cardinal allow.

When Arizona State scores more than 56.8 points, it is 7-13.

Arizona State has a 7-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.5 points.

The Sun Devils are making 37.1% of their shots from the field, 3.9% higher than the Cardinal allow to opponents (33.2%).

Arizona State Schedule