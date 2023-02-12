The Arizona State Sun Devils (7-15) will attempt to break a six-game home losing streak when squaring off versus the Stanford Cardinal (23-3) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Arizona State vs. Stanford Scoring Comparison

  • The Cardinal score an average of 77.5 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 72.8 the Sun Devils give up to opponents.
  • Stanford has an 18-1 record when giving up fewer than 65.5 points.
  • Stanford has put together a 15-0 record in games it scores more than 72.8 points.
  • The Sun Devils average 65.5 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 56.8 the Cardinal allow.
  • When Arizona State scores more than 56.8 points, it is 7-13.
  • Arizona State has a 7-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.5 points.
  • The Sun Devils are making 37.1% of their shots from the field, 3.9% higher than the Cardinal allow to opponents (33.2%).

Arizona State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/3/2023 @ USC L 64-49 Galen Center
2/5/2023 @ UCLA L 82-63 Pauley Pavilion
2/10/2023 Cal L 72-61 Desert Financial Arena
2/12/2023 Stanford - Desert Financial Arena
2/17/2023 Colorado - Desert Financial Arena
2/19/2023 Utah - Desert Financial Arena

