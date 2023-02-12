Sunday's game at McKale Center has the Arizona Wildcats (18-6) squaring off against the California Golden Bears (12-12) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 12). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 73-56 win as our model heavily favors Arizona.

In their last matchup on Thursday, the Wildcats suffered an 84-60 loss to Stanford.

Arizona vs. Cal Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Arizona vs. Cal Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 73, Cal 56

Arizona Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 18 UCLA Bruins on February 3, the Wildcats secured their signature win of the season, a 71-66 road victory.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Wildcats are 4-4 (.500%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins.

Arizona has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (seven).

Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins

75-54 over Baylor (No. 7) on December 18

79-71 at home over Oregon (No. 23) on January 8

72-69 at home over Oregon State (No. 53) on January 6

80-67 on the road over Arizona State (No. 59) on January 22

84-66 at home over Arizona State (No. 59) on December 29

Arizona Performance Insights