Arizona vs. Cal Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:48 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game at McKale Center has the Arizona Wildcats (18-6) squaring off against the California Golden Bears (12-12) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 12). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 73-56 win as our model heavily favors Arizona.
In their last matchup on Thursday, the Wildcats suffered an 84-60 loss to Stanford.
Arizona vs. Cal Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Arizona vs. Cal Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arizona 73, Cal 56
Arizona Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 18 UCLA Bruins on February 3, the Wildcats secured their signature win of the season, a 71-66 road victory.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Wildcats are 4-4 (.500%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins.
- Arizona has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (seven).
Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-54 over Baylor (No. 7) on December 18
- 79-71 at home over Oregon (No. 23) on January 8
- 72-69 at home over Oregon State (No. 53) on January 6
- 80-67 on the road over Arizona State (No. 59) on January 22
- 84-66 at home over Arizona State (No. 59) on December 29
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Arizona Performance Insights
- The Wildcats' +271 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.8 points per game (37th in college basketball) while giving up 64.5 per outing (186th in college basketball).
- With 70.1 points per game in Pac-12 action, Arizona is posting 5.7 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (75.8 PPG).
- The Wildcats are averaging 77.3 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 73.7 points per contest.
- Arizona is surrendering 63.7 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 3.1 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (66.8).
- The Wildcats have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 70.7 points per game in their last 10 outings, 5.1 points fewer than the 75.8 they've scored this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.