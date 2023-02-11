Grand Canyon vs. SFA Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Saturday's contest at William R. Johnson Coliseum has the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (20-4) squaring off against the Grand Canyon Antelopes (17-6) at 3:00 PM ET (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 73-54 victory as our model heavily favors SFA.
The Antelopes won their last matchup 70-68 against Sam Houston on Thursday.
Grand Canyon vs. SFA Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
Grand Canyon vs. SFA Score Prediction
- Prediction: SFA 73, Grand Canyon 54
Grand Canyon Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season on January 7, the Antelopes beat the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, a top 50 team (No. 45) in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-70.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Ladyjacks are 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the 162nd-most victories.
- Grand Canyon has nine wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 41st-most in the country.
Grand Canyon 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-75 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 97) on January 12
- 61-50 at home over UMKC (No. 118) on December 3
- 70-60 at home over Cal Baptist (No. 124) on December 31
- 71-63 on the road over Montana (No. 144) on December 8
- 73-60 at home over North Dakota (No. 212) on November 25
Grand Canyon Performance Insights
- The Antelopes outscore opponents by 11.8 points per game (posting 72.5 points per game, 58th in college basketball, and giving up 60.7 per outing, 80th in college basketball) and have a +272 scoring differential.
- Grand Canyon scores fewer points in conference play (68 per game) than overall (72.5).
- At home the Antelopes are scoring 75.8 points per game, 8.5 more than they are averaging on the road (67.3).
- Grand Canyon is allowing fewer points at home (59.3 per game) than away (62.8).
- While the Antelopes are putting up 72.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, producing 68.3 points per contest.
