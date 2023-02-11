The California Golden Bears (3-21, 2-11 Pac-12) welcome in the Arizona State Sun Devils (17-8, 8-6 Pac-12) after dropping three straight home games. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

In the article below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Arizona State vs. Cal Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Arizona State Stats Insights

The Sun Devils have shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points less than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Golden Bears have averaged.

Arizona State is 9-0 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Sun Devils are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Bears sit at 320th.

The Sun Devils put up just 2.5 more points per game (71.2) than the Golden Bears allow (68.7).

Arizona State has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 59.1 points.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison

Arizona State averages 72.3 points per game at home, and 68.7 away.

At home, the Sun Devils allow 65.3 points per game. On the road, they allow 70.1.

Arizona State sinks fewer 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than on the road (7.8). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.8%) than on the road (31%).

Arizona State Schedule