Lars Thiemann and Frankie Collins are two players to watch on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, when the California Golden Bears (3-21, 2-11 Pac-12) play the Arizona State Sun Devils (17-8, 8-6 Pac-12) at Haas Pavilion.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Cal

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 11
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Arena: Haas Pavilion
  • Location: Berkeley, California
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks | Watch live on FuboTV

Arizona State's Last Game

On Thursday, in its most recent game, Arizona State beat the Stanford 69-65. With 18 points, DJ Horne was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM
DJ Horne 18 6 0 2 0 4
Frankie Collins 15 3 3 1 0 1
Desmond Cambridge 13 4 1 0 1 3

Arizona State Players to Watch

Collins is the Sun Devils' top assist man (4.6 per game), and he contributes 11.3 points and 4.4 rebounds.

Warren Washington is putting up a team-high 7.0 rebounds per game. And he is producing 8.6 points and 1.7 assists, making 57.4% of his shots from the floor.

Desmond Cambridge is posting team highs in points (13.2 per game) and assists (2.2). And he is contributing 3.5 rebounds, making 41.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Devan Cambridge is averaging 10.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 50.8% of his shots from the floor.

Horne is putting up 11.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 35.3% of his shots from the floor and 31.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM
Desmond Cambridge 15.8 3.6 2.7 1.5 0.6 2.9
Frankie Collins 11.5 3.8 3.6 1.3 0.3 1.1
Devan Cambridge 10.6 5.6 0.8 0.9 1.3 0.4
Warren Washington 7.9 6.7 1.5 0.5 1.6 0.0
DJ Horne 9.4 1.7 1.6 1.0 0.0 2.0

