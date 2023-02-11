Top Arizona State Players to Watch vs. Cal - February 11
Lars Thiemann and Frankie Collins are two players to watch on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, when the California Golden Bears (3-21, 2-11 Pac-12) play the Arizona State Sun Devils (17-8, 8-6 Pac-12) at Haas Pavilion.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on Pac-12 Networks.
How to Watch Arizona State vs. Cal
- Game Day: Saturday, February 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Haas Pavilion
- Location: Berkeley, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks | Watch live on FuboTV
Arizona State's Last Game
On Thursday, in its most recent game, Arizona State beat the Stanford 69-65. With 18 points, DJ Horne was its leading scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|DJ Horne
|18
|6
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Frankie Collins
|15
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Desmond Cambridge
|13
|4
|1
|0
|1
|3
Arizona State Players to Watch
Collins is the Sun Devils' top assist man (4.6 per game), and he contributes 11.3 points and 4.4 rebounds.
Warren Washington is putting up a team-high 7.0 rebounds per game. And he is producing 8.6 points and 1.7 assists, making 57.4% of his shots from the floor.
Desmond Cambridge is posting team highs in points (13.2 per game) and assists (2.2). And he is contributing 3.5 rebounds, making 41.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.
Devan Cambridge is averaging 10.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 50.8% of his shots from the floor.
Horne is putting up 11.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 35.3% of his shots from the floor and 31.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Desmond Cambridge
|15.8
|3.6
|2.7
|1.5
|0.6
|2.9
|Frankie Collins
|11.5
|3.8
|3.6
|1.3
|0.3
|1.1
|Devan Cambridge
|10.6
|5.6
|0.8
|0.9
|1.3
|0.4
|Warren Washington
|7.9
|6.7
|1.5
|0.5
|1.6
|0.0
|DJ Horne
|9.4
|1.7
|1.6
|1.0
|0.0
|2.0
