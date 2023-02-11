Saturday's contest that pits the Arizona State Sun Devils (17-8, 8-6 Pac-12) against the California Golden Bears (3-21, 2-11 Pac-12) at Haas Pavilion has a projected final score of 71-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Arizona State. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 11.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Arizona State vs. Cal Score Prediction

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona State vs. Cal

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona State (-9.3)

Arizona State (-9.3) Computer Predicted Total: 133.0

Cal is 8-14-0 against the spread this season compared to Arizona State's 8-13-0 ATS record. The Golden Bears are 10-12-0 and the Sun Devils are 10-11-0 in terms of going over the point total. Cal is 5-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its past 10 contests, while Arizona State has gone 2-8 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Arizona State Performance Insights

The Sun Devils have compiled an 8-13-0 ATS record so far this season.

The 33.5 rebounds per game Arizona State accumulates rank 98th in the country. Their opponents collect 33.9.

Arizona State connects on 7.6 three-pointers per game (155th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.8 on average.

Arizona State has won the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 12.0 (179th in college basketball) while forcing 13.6 (78th in college basketball).

