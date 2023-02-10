Arizona State vs. Cal Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 10
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:48 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Friday's game at Desert Financial Arena has the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-14) squaring off against the California Golden Bears (11-12) at 9:00 PM ET on February 10. Our computer prediction projects a 69-60 victory for Arizona State, who are favored by our model.
The Sun Devils fell in their last matchup 82-63 against UCLA on Sunday.
Arizona State vs. Cal Game Info
- When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
Arizona State vs. Cal Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arizona State 69, Cal 60
Arizona State Schedule Analysis
- When the Sun Devils took down the New Mexico Lobos, the No. 87 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 83-77 on November 20, it was their best victory of the year so far.
- The Sun Devils have seven losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.
- Arizona State has six losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the country.
Arizona State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-64 on the road over Montana State (No. 125) on November 15
- 69-68 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 148) on November 7
- 70-61 over American (No. 169) on November 25
- 80-72 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 184) on November 30
- 62-49 at home over Grambling (No. 279) on November 11
Arizona State Performance Insights
- The Sun Devils' -149 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 65.7 points per game (171st in college basketball) while giving up 72.8 per outing (339th in college basketball).
- With 60.6 points per game in Pac-12 action, Arizona State is posting 5.1 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (65.7 PPG).
- Offensively the Sun Devils have played worse in home games this year, averaging 63.5 points per game, compared to 67.8 per game in away games.
- In 2022-23, Arizona State is surrendering 69.0 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 77.0.
- The Sun Devils have been racking up 60.6 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 65.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
