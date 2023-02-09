Thursday's game features the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-19, 2-10 Big Sky) and the Sacramento State Hornets (12-12, 5-6 Big Sky) clashing at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 72-70 victory for Northern Arizona according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Northern Arizona vs. Sacramento State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, February 9, 2023

Thursday, February 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Flagstaff, Arizona

Flagstaff, Arizona Venue: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome

Northern Arizona vs. Sacramento State Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Arizona 72, Sacramento State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Arizona vs. Sacramento State

Computer Predicted Spread: Northern Arizona (-0.2)

Northern Arizona (-0.2) Computer Predicted Total: 141.8

Northern Arizona's record against the spread this season is 13-9-0, and Sacramento State's is 10-10-0. The Lumberjacks have hit the over in 11 games, while Hornets games have gone over 11 times. Northern Arizona is 7-3 against the spread and 2-8 overall over its past 10 games, while Sacramento State has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Northern Arizona Performance Insights

The Lumberjacks have a -79 scoring differential, falling short by 3.1 points per game. They're putting up 71.5 points per game to rank 177th in college basketball and are allowing 74.6 per contest to rank 313th in college basketball.

The 30.9 rebounds per game Northern Arizona averages rank 242nd in the nation. Its opponents grab 30.9 per contest.

Northern Arizona hits 8.1 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball) at a 35.4% rate (121st in college basketball), compared to the 7.5 its opponents make while shooting 35% from beyond the arc.

The Lumberjacks rank 190th in college basketball with 93.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 337th in college basketball defensively with 97.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Northern Arizona forces 11.6 turnovers per game (238th in college basketball) while committing 10.8 (57th in college basketball play).

