The Arizona Wildcats (18-5) take the court against the Stanford Cardinal (22-3) on Thursday at 9:30 PM ET in Pac-12 play, aiting on ESPN.

Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona TV: ESPN

Arizona vs. Stanford Scoring Comparison

The Cardinal score 13.5 more points per game (77.2) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (63.7).

Stanford is 22-3 when giving up fewer than 76.5 points.

Stanford is 18-2 when it scores more than 63.7 points.

The Wildcats average 76.5 points per game, 19.8 more points than the 56.7 the Cardinal give up.

Arizona has an 18-4 record when putting up more than 56.7 points.

Arizona is 18-4 when it gives up fewer than 77.2 points.

The Wildcats shoot 44.7% from the field, 11.6% higher than the Cardinal concede defensively.

The Cardinal shoot 46.1% from the field, 5.5% higher than the Wildcats concede.

