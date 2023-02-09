How to Watch the Arizona vs. Stanford Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:15 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Arizona Wildcats (18-5) take the court against the Stanford Cardinal (22-3) on Thursday at 9:30 PM ET in Pac-12 play, aiting on ESPN.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
Arizona vs. Stanford Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinal score 13.5 more points per game (77.2) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (63.7).
- Stanford is 22-3 when giving up fewer than 76.5 points.
- Stanford is 18-2 when it scores more than 63.7 points.
- The Wildcats average 76.5 points per game, 19.8 more points than the 56.7 the Cardinal give up.
- Arizona has an 18-4 record when putting up more than 56.7 points.
- Arizona is 18-4 when it gives up fewer than 77.2 points.
- The Wildcats shoot 44.7% from the field, 11.6% higher than the Cardinal concede defensively.
- The Cardinal shoot 46.1% from the field, 5.5% higher than the Wildcats concede.
Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/29/2023
|Washington State
|L 70-59
|McKale Center
|2/3/2023
|@ UCLA
|W 71-66
|Pauley Pavilion
|2/5/2023
|@ USC
|W 81-75
|Galen Center
|2/9/2023
|Stanford
|-
|McKale Center
|2/12/2023
|Cal
|-
|McKale Center
|2/17/2023
|Utah
|-
|McKale Center
