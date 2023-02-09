The Stanford Cardinal (10-13, 4-8 Pac-12) hope to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Arizona State Sun Devils (16-8, 7-6 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Arizona State vs. Stanford Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Arizona State Stats Insights

The Sun Devils are shooting 42.3% from the field, 1.6% lower than the 43.9% the Cardinal's opponents have shot this season.

Arizona State is 9-2 when it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.

The Sun Devils are the 105th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinal sit at 99th.

The Sun Devils score an average of 71.3 points per game, five more points than the 66.3 the Cardinal give up to opponents.

Arizona State has a 12-1 record when giving up fewer than 68.6 points.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Arizona State is averaging 3.7 more points per game at home (72.3) than away (68.6).

The Sun Devils are conceding fewer points at home (65.3 per game) than away (70.8).

Arizona State sinks fewer 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (7.5). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.8%) than away (31.1%).

Arizona State Schedule