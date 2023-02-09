Ingram Harrison and Frankie Collins are two players to watch when the Stanford Cardinal (10-13, 4-8 Pac-12) and the Arizona State Sun Devils (16-8, 7-6 Pac-12) face off at Maples Pavilion on Thursday. Gametime is slated for 10:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on FOX Sports Networks.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Stanford

Game Day: Thursday, February 9

Thursday, February 9 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Maples Pavilion

Maples Pavilion Location: Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion Location: Stanford, California

TV: FOX Sports Networks

Arizona State's Last Game

In its most recent game, Arizona State fell to the Oregon on Saturday, 75-70. Its leading scorer was DJ Horne with 18 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DJ Horne 18 4 3 3 0 2 Frankie Collins 13 6 4 0 0 1 Luther Muhammad 12 0 1 0 0 2

Arizona State Players to Watch

Collins tops the Sun Devils in assists (4.7 per game), and puts up 11.1 points and 4.4 rebounds. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Warren Washington is the Sun Devils' top rebounder (7.0 per game), and he puts up 8.6 points and 1.7 assists.

Desmond Cambridge is averaging team highs in points (13.2 per game) and assists (2.2). And he is delivering 3.5 rebounds, making 41.2% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per game.

Devan Cambridge is averaging 10.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 50.8% of his shots from the floor.

Horne is averaging 11.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 35.1% of his shots from the field and 31.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.

