The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (21-3, 10-3 Pac-12) will look to build on a six-game winning run when hitting the road against the California Golden Bears (3-20, 2-10 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Haas Pavilion. It airs at 11:00 PM ET.

Arizona vs. Cal Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats' 48.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears have given up to their opponents (44.9%).

Arizona is 15-0 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.

The Wildcats are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Bears sit at 316th.

The Wildcats put up an average of 83.3 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 68 the Golden Bears give up.

Arizona has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 59 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Arizona is scoring 10.8 more points per game at home (85.3) than on the road (74.5).

At home the Wildcats are allowing 67.7 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than they are away (72).

At home, Arizona drains 8.6 trifectas per game, 0.6 more than it averages away (8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.2%) than on the road (31.6%).

Arizona Schedule