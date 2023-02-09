Kuany Kuany and Azuolas Tubelis are two players to watch when the California Golden Bears (3-20, 2-10 Pac-12) and the Arizona Wildcats (21-3, 10-3 Pac-12) face off at Haas Pavilion on Thursday. Gametime is set for 11:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on Pac-12 Networks.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Cal

Arizona's Last Game

In its previous game, Arizona topped the Oregon State on Saturday, 84-52. Tubelis scored a team-high 19 points (and added one assist and eight boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Azuolas Tubelis 19 8 1 2 0 0 Courtney Ramey 11 6 3 0 0 2 Pelle Larsson 10 3 3 2 0 0

Arizona Players to Watch

Tubelis is putting up team highs in points (20.8 per game) and rebounds (9.5). And he is delivering 2.1 assists, making 57.3% of his shots from the field.

Oumar Ballo is putting up 15.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 65.4% of his shots from the field.

Kerr Kriisa is the Wildcats' top assist man (5.7 per game), and he posts 11.0 points and 2.6 rebounds.

Pelle Larsson gets the Wildcats 9.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Courtney Ramey is posting 10.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, making 39.8% of his shots from the floor and 40.8% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.

