Saturday's contest at Grand Canyon University Arena has the Grand Canyon Antelopes (14-8, 5-4 WAC) squaring off against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (15-8, 7-3 WAC) at 8:00 PM (on February 4). Our computer prediction projects a 72-68 win for the Antelopes, who are small favorites.

According to our computer prediction, SFA is projected to cover the spread (4.5) versus Grand Canyon. The two teams are projected to go under the 140.5 over/under.

Grand Canyon vs. SFA Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Grand Canyon University Arena

Line: Grand Canyon -4.5

Point Total: 140.5

Grand Canyon vs. SFA Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 72, SFA 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Grand Canyon vs. SFA

Pick ATS: SFA (+4.5)



SFA (+4.5) Pick OU: Under (140.5)



Grand Canyon is 6-11-0 against the spread this season compared to SFA's 11-6-0 ATS record. A total of 12 out of the Antelopes' games this season have gone over the point total, and nine of the 'Jacks' games have gone over. The teams score 148.8 points per game, 8.3 more points than this matchup's total. Grand Canyon is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests, while SFA has gone 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Grand Canyon Performance Insights

The Antelopes average 72.6 points per game (159th in college basketball) while giving up 64.8 per contest (53rd in college basketball). They have a +171 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.8 points per game.

Grand Canyon grabs 33.5 rebounds per game (101st in college basketball) while allowing 29.1 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.4 boards per game.

Grand Canyon knocks down 8.2 three-pointers per game (96th in college basketball), 2.1 more than its opponents (6.1). It is shooting 35% from beyond the arc (142nd in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 33%.

The Antelopes rank 91st in college basketball by averaging 97 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 88th in college basketball, allowing 86.6 points per 100 possessions.

Grand Canyon has committed 11.3 turnovers per game (90th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.3 (333rd in college basketball).

