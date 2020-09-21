PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Good teams play like a family. The AZ Ballhawks are certainly good, after beating teams from California, Las Vegas and New Mexico and capturing the 8U and 9U title at the competitive Hardcount tournament in Phoenix earlier this month.
"It's been quite a journey actually. Arizona in this 115-degree heat. The kids worked hard," said Coach Gino Marsocci. "They went through 8U and 9U games and were able to pull it out in two different levels of competition. It shows you a lot about their heart and how much they love this game."
The Ballhawks only have three nine year olds. That didn't stop them from winning the tournament with nine year olds. There are many playmakers on the Ballhawks, and quarterback Jacskson Fitch has some jaw-dropping plays on his instagram account.
His teammates say that "J5" reminds them of Russell Wilson. "They're really nice. I'm glad to have them on my team and we just crushed it," said Fitch.
The Ballhawks family had to rally around one of their own this summer. Roger Gutierrez helped coach the team and raise Ballhawks receiver Tayvenn Dominick. But Gutierrez died of COVID-19.
"He was nice. We won that tournament because he was there. He was flying in the air," said Dominick, who got emotional talking about his stepdad. "He was watching me. He made me play better. He was flying in the air. He was a hawk. And I just miss him."
Playing through pain, the Ballhawks are focused on the next play, game and title. The AZ Ballhawks are the best in the West!