Amy and the Champ

Amy Bockerstette's connection with U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland started at the WM Phoenix Open.

 Mark McClune

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gary Woodland won the U.S. Open with style.  The former Waste Management Phoenix Open champion sunk a putt on 18 to seal his first major win.  Amy Bockerstette jumped for joy.

Amy's connection with the U.S. Open champion started at the WM Phoenix Open.  The two teamed up in the Pro-Am to bring fans on the 16th hole one of the stories of the sports year.  Amy has Down syndrome.

Amy and her parents watched the final round in Florida. Amy's dad Joe was named Golfweek's "Father of the Year." Joe, Amy, and mom Jenny watched the final round with Michelle Tesori. Her husband Paul was in Pebble Beach, caddying for Webb Simpson.

The Tesori's five-year-old son Isaiah also has Down syndrome.

Following a tour of PGA Tour headquarters, the Bockerstette's headed to New York. Amy sent a message to Arizona's Family to share with everyone back home in Arizona.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.