PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gary Woodland won the U.S. Open with style. The former Waste Management Phoenix Open champion sunk a putt on 18 to seal his first major win. Amy Bockerstette jumped for joy.
He's got this. 🏆❤With Mom, Dad and @MrsTesori, @AmyGolfsNDances watches her friend @GaryWoodland win the U.S. Open.All the feels. pic.twitter.com/ogQqN0yaYu— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 17, 2019
Amy's connection with the U.S. Open champion started at the WM Phoenix Open. The two teamed up in the Pro-Am to bring fans on the 16th hole one of the stories of the sports year. Amy has Down syndrome.
Winning the #USOpen is the second coolest thing that @GaryWoodland has done in 2019. At the @WMPhoenixOpen, the US Open Champ & @AmyGolfsNDances made par on 16! #AZFamilyhttps://t.co/HNGl43lMsJ— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) June 17, 2019
Amy and her parents watched the final round in Florida. Amy's dad Joe was named Golfweek's "Father of the Year." Joe, Amy, and mom Jenny watched the final round with Michelle Tesori. Her husband Paul was in Pebble Beach, caddying for Webb Simpson.
The Tesori's five-year-old son Isaiah also has Down syndrome.
Following a tour of PGA Tour headquarters, the Bockerstette's headed to New York. Amy sent a message to Arizona's Family to share with everyone back home in Arizona.
Cool to hear from @AmyGolfsNDances as she represents Arizona this week. Amy & #USOpenChamp @GaryWoodland teamed up for one of the stories of the year @WMPhoenixOpen. The story continues.. #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/B01vaHMX0e— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) June 18, 2019
