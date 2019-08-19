PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Beau Ellington knows what it takes to win a world championship.
Earlier this month, the 7-year-old golfer took home the World Kids Golf Championship for 7-year-old girls in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
[WATCH: Phoenix-area 7-year-old wins world golfing championship]
"Winning was so cool, but I especially enjoyed meeting kids from all around the world who share my love for golf," said Ellington. "I have so many new pen pals like my buddy Sabrina Wong from Hong Kong.”
Ellington is the third Arizonan to win the tournament in the last 20 years. She joined Cheyenne Woods, niece of Tiger Woods, and her good friend Gracie McGovern as golfers from the Valley to hoist the championship trophy.
McGovern's dad, Sean, is Ellington's coach.
Ellington was in 17th place after the first round of the tournament, but shot a tournament-low four under and closed with a two-under.
Her parents say she's had a golf club in her hand since she was a 2-year-old. The Paradise Valley leftie attends All Saints Episcopal Day School and practices afternoons at McCormick Ranch and Camelback Country Club.