PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- ASU football fans look forward to this week all year long. The Sun Devils are practicing at Camp Tontozona.
Up in the beautiful mountains, far away from the Valley and just outside of Payson, Arizona, the Sun Devils took the field.
The team is back up the mountain for the first time under the direction of Coach Herm Edwards, ASU head football coach.
Rain washed away Camp Tontozona last year. So, this was Coach Edwards' first trip to the iconic training spot.
And how is the trip going for Edwards?
"We spent 25 minutes last night trying to figure out which way was east, which way was west," said Edwards, regarding navigating the campgrounds. "This is not, like, convenient. It's just not. Living conditions, how we meet as a team, but that's okay because that's football."
Hall of Famer Kevin Mawae made a celebrity appearance at camp days after his Hall of Fame induction in Canton, Ohio sporting his new golden jacket.
"I'm wearing that jacket everywhere. I take it off when I get sweaty around the cuffs. You know, that dry cleaning bill can get pretty hefty if I wear it too much," said Mawae.
Camp Tontozona is a time of tradition. For the players, it's already been eventful.
The Sun Devils will be up at Camp Tontozona all week. Fans are invited to come out and check out the team on Saturday morning at their final practice.
