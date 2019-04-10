TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The dates have been set for when the Arizona State University football team will head to Camp Tontozona.
The school announced Wednesday the team will be at Camp T from Monday, Aug. 5 to Saturday, Aug. 10.
The first practice will be on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Practices at Camp Tontozona will be held once a day at times to be announced.
The final practice will be on Saturday, Aug. 10 at time that will be determined at a later date. The Sun Devils will return to campus later that day.
"One of the many reasons I returned to college football is because of great traditions like Camp Tontozona," said head coach Herm Edwards in a press release. "I'm anxious to take our Sun Devil team to the legendary place where it all began with Coach Frank Kush's vision and hard work. It's the perfect setting for our coaches, players and staff to bond and get quality work accomplished. The newly-completed turf field will ensure that we accomplish quality work on a daily basis."
