Move over Odell Beckham. N'Keal Harry's one-handed catch against USC last Saturday was one of the best, ever.
"The ball placement, the way I jumped, the way the defender was playing, that really might have been a once in a career type of catch," said Harry, after practice on Tuesday. "When I saw it on film, I saw how fully extended I was. It didn't feel like that on the field."
Harry humbly admitted that it was the "best catch he's ever made." The Sun Devils receiver pointed out that he could have made the catch much easier on himself.
"I feel like I kind of gathered too early to jump and that's what lead to me having to extend like that," said the junior receiver from Chandler High. "I literally could not get to that ball unless I used one hand. So it just ended up working out."
Harry credits some from above with the amazing play along with hard work. He stays after practice every day catching football at point blank range off a machine.
Being average isn't even an option... pic.twitter.com/DwPthE3gnw— Keal (@NkealHarry15) June 26, 2017
He was raised on the island of St. Vincent. Harry's grandmother Felna moved him to the Valley when N'keal was four years old, to provide him with better opportunities. Despite her grandson's fame, Felna is helping N'keal keep things in perspective.
"Definitely my grandmother," said Harry, about Felna's influence on him. "It's a variation of a lot of people. When I speak to people, I really try to take everything in. A lot of people in my life, they have my best interest. I've just tried taking a lot from many people but the main person is definitely my grandmother. Good game, bad game, she always tells me to stay level headed and humble."
While Harry's catch got national attention, some of his teammates weren't immediately aware of the degree of difficulty.
"I didn't really see it. I was running my route and I heard the crowd go 'wooo," said Kyle Williams, a fellow Sun Devils receiver. "So, I'm like, 'what the heck as has N'keal done?' I look and he's on his back doing a little b-boy dance. I finally get on the bus after the game and I see it and say, 'oh shoot, that was a grown man catch!"
"I was just in shock," said Frank Darby, also a fellow Sun Devils receiver. "We have this best I thought I had him with the Colorado one... I think that catch was better than the Odell catch."
"It was one of those once in a lifetime catches," said Charlie Fisher, ASU's Wide Receivers Coach. "I told him get ready to go to the ESPYs."
The catch might not have even been the most impressive play on Saturday. Harry returned a punt 92 yards for a touchdown.
"The punt return, I think I was sitting on the sideline and I hear everyone say, 'oh, don't do that N'keal. Don't run sideways.' Him making a play out of nothing, that really changed the game," said Eno Benjamin, ASU's starting running back. "His body wasn't squared up right on the ball. He kind of just reached out there and grabbed it with the tip of fingers."
Saturday's plays add to a long list of Harry's highlights. He first stormed on the scene by shattering the backboard at Chandler High School.
We had to ask, how does 'the catch' compare to breaking the backboard.
"I don't think anything will ever compare to the backboard," said Harry. "That was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime rush. But it's definitely up there."
What will N'Keal Harry do next? The Sun Devils host Utah on Saturday at 1 p.m.
