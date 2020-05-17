TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona's Family sat down with Arizona State University's Athletic Director to check in on the future of sport programs.

"One word, certainly, is frustrating. Primarily because there's so much beyond our control," ASU Athletic Director Ray Anderson said as he began his answer to the question posed by Arizona's Family, "How would you describe the last two months?"

It's certainly been a challenging time, and one that Anderson says has been busier than any period he's ever experienced working in college athletics, despite the lack of sporting events.

"A lot of us are used to having environments and cultures and business scenarios where at least you feel you have some control," Anderson continued. "But this virus has put me, at least, for the first time, in a position where every day there's something. There's a new twist, there's a new turn, there's a new challenge, there's a - oops - you're not going to be able to do that because it doesn't look like the virus is going to allow that any time soon."

Here are Anderson's answers to other topics, about the near-future of Sun Devil Athletics:

POSSIBILITY OF FOOTBALL GAMES WITH NO FANS

"The revenue generated from tv is so important in these college environments - that if you could do it and produce the revenue and not put your kids at undue risk, you would absolutely consider it [playing football without fans]. A month ago the notion of playing without fans was abhorrent to a lot of folks, but then the more you look at the reality of what that would mean, the impact down the stream on everything else in your athletic department, and what sports means to your community, just to say we're going to shut it down - if there's a chance we could do it at least to provide tv content and very frankly, the financial resources to not have to pull the plug on all the other sports, you have to keep an open mind to that."

POTENTIAL IMPACT ON OTHER ASU SPORTS IF THERE WERE NO FOOTBALL SEASON

"The fact is is that football, financially in the PAC 12, for every institution, is by far the driver. If you don't have football, there's certainly a negative trickle down financial impact on all the other sports. And so we aren't to a place yet, where we can say, ok if we don't have football or a good portion of football, how does that potentially cut back on the other fall sports? But it's reasonable to think there would be a negative impact on the other fall sports simply because of the financial restraints we would be under. And not withstanding that, there are already very deep discussions going on about the adjustments we need to make in any event, in a lot of the, quite frankly, the Olympic sports, the non-revenue sports - about, we should schedule differently, we should travel differently. Instead of scheduling non-conference games across the country, maybe they should all be regionalized where you can take bus trips, and you're not staying two nights in a hotel, paying for lodging, but you're one night. Between contests, let's not have two days between a men's soccer match on Thursday and then they don't play again until Sunday normally. Maybe now they need to play on Thursday and then Saturday, and reduce down the time away as well as the expense. So, those discussions are happening now. Maybe you don't need 56 games in women's softball or men's baseball. Maybe you can have a very representable, competitive conference with 40-something games, without the mid-week games. You see what I'm saying? All those discussions are appropriately underway, as a result of understanding that it won't be business as usual no matter what, certainly not for the next year or so, in my opinion."

POSSIBILITY OF PLAYING FOOTBALL IN THE SPRING

"All ideas are on the table depending on what the virus says we can do in terms of the timing, the testing, first and foremost the health and safety of our student-athletes, and certainly our fans, our customers, those who would be around. So as a last resort, would you think about perhaps playing in the spring? But then you have the problem of overlapping with the winter sports, the spring sports, March Madness, the NFL draft and pro days and how that might affect players who are thinking about going pro, do they want to risk playing college ball? You see all the problems you would face, as well as the financials. What would the financials look like for everyone, particularly the football drivers, if you had to push it all the way back? Are the tv partners going to want to renegotiate, are the sponsors and advertisers going to want to renegotiate and maybe fall back some money because of the dispute in the scheduling? You see all the myriad of craziness that would go into something like that. But would it be on the table to play? Absolutely, if we had to do it. Smart people are going to figure out. First and foremost, we won't do anything, certainly not here, if there is unnecessary, undue risk to the welfare and health of our student-athletes. At the end of the day if the authorities, the governing authorities, and the medical folks and the science and the virus and the things that medical folks say that we need to do to deal with it - until all that's in place, we're not going to play."

POSSIBILITY OF PLAYING FOOTBALL WITHOUT THE PAC-12'S CALIFORNIA SCHOOLS

"Everybody in this position is projecting. So you're doing a dozen different projections based on what the scenarios might be, and then you get an announcement from the governor in California or the mayor in LA that says we're going to extend our stay at home for three more months. And so, you got USC and you got UCLA, and then in Northern California in our conference we got Stanford and Cal. So in one day there's a dramatic kind of change in how they're foreseeing the future and the potential impact on those institutions on the rest of the conference, then it's like, oh man, what if in fact this goes on and on, and now for whatever reason in Los Angeles or certainly in parts of California, you can't put on PAC 12 sporting events, let alone football. Those things are real, and those are just the last three or four days you've seen them yourself and it's like, ok, now what do you look at? Is there a non-California school scheduling and format that we potentially have to look at? So, moving targets all the time."

Anderson closed the interview with Arizona's Family by saying there are "thousands of questions, and very few answers."