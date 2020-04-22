PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - While the PGA Tour is expected to return in early June, two of golf's lesser-known tours are still rolling along in the Valley of the Sun. One of them is becoming quite popular with gamblers.

Arizona played host to two of the only live sporting events in the whole world Wednesday - final rounds of the women's Cactus Tour in Queen Creek, and the men's Outlaw Tour in Phoenix. They are basically golf's lower-level minor leagues, so they don't normally get paid a ton of attention. But that has changed quite a bit of late.

"I mean it's hard not to look," says George Markham. "You see your name out there and you want to click on it."

After finishing his round, Markham, a Phoenix native, was answering questions about seeing his name pop up on daily fantasy and gambling websites. That is actually something that's happening, with thousands of starved sports bettors now putting money on these relative no-names playing on the Outlaw Tour.

Markham says it's been a topic of conversation at tournaments the last two weeks.

"Most guys are just laughing about it. It's funny to us that people care about what we're doing out here," Markham said.

"A lot of my friends back home are like, 'Hey, you're an 8-1 favorite this week, I put money on you.' I was just laughing. I think the last time someone put money on me was the U.S. Open in 2015," said Jimmy Gunn, who typically plays on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The Cactus Tour continues playing including stop in Phoenix Moon Valley Country Club and the Cactus tour took precautions regarding COVID-19, including having golfers ride in individual carts or walk and not shake hands.

The Legacy Shootout is not quite the U.S. Open. But in response to the surging interest from gamblers, and other sports fans just looking for something to watch, the Outlaw Tour had cellphones following the final four groups Wednesday. They were streaming live to Periscope, on Twitter, where they attracted more than 10,000 viewers their first time trying it out, the day before.

"I was just Periscoping live, and was having a conversation and some witty banter, back and forth, with a guy from London. I still can't wrap my head around it," Outlaw Tour co-founder Cory Powell explained.

"I think if we can put out into the world that there are guys who are great at what they do out here, then I think it can only bring good stuff to the tour and to guys like me who are trying to make it to where we're playing on tv every day," Markham added.

Both the Cactus and Outlaw Tours have added additional events, and hope to add even a few more because players looking for competition really have nowhere else to go right now.