PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One of the Arizona Diamondbacks' biggest and oldest fans was the team's special guest at the ballpark on Wednesday.
"Dorothy," who asked she only go by her first name, has watched every game on TV for the past 17 years.
101 year old #Dbacks super fan #Dorothy throws out first pitch vs #Pirates. Her favorite player @Luisgonzo20 catches the first pitch. #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/taNcG2UbwF— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) May 15, 2019
"I didn't know any of this was going to happen or I wouldn't have done it," joked Dorothy.
She keeps notes on every game, writing down the names of the players, the score and if the team scores enough runs for tacos. She was noticed by Joe Garagiola Jr., former general manager of the D-backs and now special advisor to the president, while he was flipping through channels after a game.
[WATCH: 101-year-old D-backs fan honored, throws first pitch]
"She has a notebook going back to 1998," said Garagiola. "Nobody on the team has one of those."
Live Rescue airs on A&E on Monday nights. Dorothy had fallen out of her wheelchair and Capt. Steve Heyer and his crew arrived to help.
"She wasn't hurt," said Heyer. "She wanted to get back to the game. It was 12-4."
Dorothy threw the first pitch on Wednesday to one of her favorites, Luis Gonzalez.
"Dororthy is awesome and it's cool to get some attention to our local firefighters," said Gonzalez, whose number is retired by the team.
Gonzalez joked that he was scared to look in her book to see what it says about him, but Dorothy assured him he was one of her favorites.
When asked the key to longevity, Dorothy declined to comment with a sly smile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.