PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Diamondbacks are trying chase down a playoff spot. They're also trying to send second baseman Ketel Marte to the All-Star Game.
The team beat the Dodgers on Wednesday 8-2 to win the series and dressed like the second baseman on their way to San Francisco.
[WATCH: D-backs dress like Marte to help with All-Star votes]
#Dbacks hit the road in style. The theme for the road trip was #VoteKetel with the team dressing like their second baseman to help the cause. #AZFamily https://t.co/866RXbd2q8 pic.twitter.com/O6sokw6bzi— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) June 27, 2019
Marte joined Arizona's Family, thanking everyone for voting. D-backs manager Torey Lovullo even dawned Marte inspired attire for his post game press conference.
Big win for #Dbacks over #Dodgers. It’s dress like #KetelMarte theme on the road trip. Manager Torey Lovullo starting it in post game presser #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/lctPBR39Zw— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) June 26, 2019
To vote, log on to https://www.mlb.com/all-star/ballot.
Voting closes on Thursday.
