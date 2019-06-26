The Arizona Diamondbacks dressed up as their second baseman to help his cause to get voted into the All-Star Game.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Diamondbacks are trying chase down a playoff spot. They're also trying to send second baseman Ketel Marte to the All-Star Game.  

The team beat the Dodgers on Wednesday 8-2 to win the series and dressed like the second baseman on their way to San Francisco.

[WATCH: D-backs dress like Marte to help with All-Star votes]

Marte joined Arizona's Family, thanking everyone for voting. D-backs manager Torey Lovullo even dawned Marte inspired attire for his post game press conference.

To vote, log on to https://www.mlb.com/all-star/ballot.

Voting closes on Thursday. 

 

