PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – An unfortunate flight path was the end of the line for a bird that encountered a Randy Johnson fastball at Tucson Electric Park 20 years ago today.
It happened during the seventh inning of the Diamondbacks exhibition game against the San Francisco Giants on March 24, 2001. Calvin Murray was at-bat. The Big Unit hurled the ball in a pitch that would make headlines, not because it was a controversial strike or the final pitch of a perfect game. It was actually a no pitch. Because the ball hit a bird, most likely a mourning dove. It did not end well for the bird.
Jeff Kent, who played second base for the Giants 20 years ago, picked up what was left of the bird while a groundskeeper cleaned up the feathers left behind by the dove's explosive demise.
Johnson's name was trending on Twitter Wednesday morning. The Arizona Diamondbacks tweeted video of the now-infamous pitch, reminding fans to "Never forget."
While the Diamondbacks' tweet does not have sound, there is a video on YouTube that does. Because of course there is. You barely see the ball as it leaves Johnson's hand, but you can't miss the burst of feathers at the moment of impact and hear the crowd's collective gasp-groan combo.
That pitch quickly shot to the top of the "weirdest things to happen on a baseball field" list. If there is such a list. There should be.
"I can honestly say I have never seen that before," Bob Brenly, the Diamondbacks manager back then, said at the time.
That season was a disaster for the bird, but it turned out to be a great one for the Arizona Diamondbacks. They made their first (and so far only) appearance in the World Series in 2001 and brought home the pennant.
In the years since, Johnson said there are two things most people ask him about -- the World Series and the bird.
While Johnson said he did not think it was funny, jokes about the fowl play abounded and are re-hatched every year. SportingNews.com took the 20th anniversary of the incident to get creative, posting an "interview" with the bird's family.
Because no sports story is complete without the final score, the Diamondbacks beat the Giants that day -- 10-6.