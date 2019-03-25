PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks just released new food options for the upcoming season at Chase Field.
No matter what you are in the mood for, you will find something in your budget and to satisfy that craving.
New Food Items
Chicken and Donuts: Crispy Tyson popcorn chicken mixed with donut holes and covered in powdered sugar served with a side of maple syrup. Available for $11 at Gonzo’s Grill.
505 Fry Bread Taco: Native fry bread shell topped with ranch beans, carnitas, 505 Southwestern green chile sauce, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream. Available for $14 at Taste of Chase.
Camelback Burger (Vegan): A freshly grilled plant-based burger topped with brown sugar-truffle ketchup, jalapeño relish, avocado, lettuce, herb mustard, cucumber and crispy onion flakes on a vegan bun. Available for $14 at Paradise Valley Burger Co.
Strawberry Cheesecake Shake: Danzeisen strawberry milk, soft serve, strawberries, graham cracker crumbs, New York cheesecake, whipped cream, chocolate and a graham cracker rim. Available for $10 at Sizzle & Cheese and Taste of Chase.
Big Jalapeño Popper Dog: Traditional foot-long hot dog topped with roasted jalapeño cream cheese, bacon, fried jalapeños and onions. Available for $15 at Big Dawgs.
Cheesy BLT: Bacon, longhorn-Colby and tomato on a sourdough bread. Available for $11 at Sizzle & Cheese.
American Cheese and Fries: Triple American cheese slices, with crisp fries on a sourdough bread. Available for $11 at Sizzle & Cheese.
Hatch Valley Cheesesteak: Philly ribeye, 505 Southwestern green chile sauce, cheese sauce and crispy battered onions on a potato roll. Available for $12 at Taste of Chase.
Mediterranean Vegan Wrap: Spinach tortilla filled with mock chicken, hummus, cucumber and olive tapenade. Available for $12 at Taste of Chase and Burger Burger.
Hot dogs available for a limited time throughout the season:
All Day Breakfast Dog: An 18-inch Schreiner’s hot dog topped with hash browns, country gravy, Cheddar cheese, bacon, fried eggs, Tapatío hot sauce and green onion. Available for $30 in April and May only at Big Dawgs.
Reuben Some Dirt On It Dog:, An 18-inch Schreiner’s hot dog placed in a rye hot dog bun topped with Reuben mac and cheese, fried pickles, secret sauce and green onion. Available for $30 in June and July only at Big Dawgs.
S.I. Cover Dog: An 18-inch Schreiner’s bratwurst placed in an onion hot dog bun topped with Jalapeño-Granny Smith apple coleslaw, fried mac and cheese, barbecue aioli, house-cured beer pickles and green onion. Available for $30 in August and September only at Big Dawgs.
"you will find something in your budget" You have got to be joking. EVERYTHING listed here is worth about 1/3 of the price. Of course it would be in the budget of the billionaire owners and ball PLAYERS. who set the prices.
