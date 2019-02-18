NEAR SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Sometimes change can be good.
New Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly comes to the Valley with a clean slate and sense of belonging.
He comes over in the blockbuster trade that sent Arizona icon Paul Goldschmidt to St. Louis.
"It really is an honor and it shows how much the Diamondbacks care about me. And I'm just really excited and glad to be out here in such a great organization," said Kelly.
The three years of being a spectator are over as Kelly gets his shot to be a starter.
"You know, I put my time in at St. Louis, and learned a lot and this is my opportunity. I'm excited and ready to go out there and play," said Kelly.
"He's got soft hands, he receives the ball. He seems like he has a very high baseball IQ and he's on the right path and we want to see that continue to develop," said Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo.
Coming up through the Cardinals organization, he's more than primed learning from one of the game's greatest catchers in Yadier Molina.
"It's work ethic, on and off the field, the way he takes care of his body. The way he handles the staff. I'm going to do everything I can not necessarily replicate what he does, but take things and make it my own," said Kelly.
Praised for his defensive skills, the 24-year-old is making good impressions with his new teammates.
"I threw to him in my first pen and it was really, really well. He's really doing a good job trying to ask good questions, trying to get to know guys. He's trying to catch different guys that are out there. And he's really making the effort to learn guys," said Diamondbacks reliever Archie Bradley.
Kelly has so much room to grow offensively. He hit only .154 in his time with St. Louis, but it wasn't easy for him to build any continuity getting sporadic at-bats.
"Go out there, you know, compete. Every couple of weeks, couple days, it was definitely difficult," said Kelly.
"We're going to give him that opportunity. We're going to give him the ability to go out there and consistently get big league swings, and continue to learn and grow as a hitter," said Lovullo.
The converted third baseman has a winning resume. He's a two-time Oregon High School Player of the Year and won two gold medals for Team USA.
It's his time. It's his chance to shine and make a difference in the desert.
"It's a great organization to be a part of, and continue to grow and learn with these guys, and I think we're going to surprise a lot of people this year," said Kelly.
