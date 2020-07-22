PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Baseball can give us some of the sounds of the summer. The crack of the bat will still be a big part of the national pastime, but the roar of the crowd will have to be added electronically.
And the crowd goes wild...#Dbacks experiment with pumped in crowd noise during Tuesday night’s intersquad #AZFamily https://t.co/tihRApiAOZ pic.twitter.com/HHapylw1v7— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) July 15, 2020
Rob Weinheimer is at the controls at Chase Field. Every time a big play happens, he's in charge of matching the energy of the moment.
"We've talked to players about the most important thing about the 2020 season. They didn't say COVID or the shortened season. They said it's going to be tough getting used to the game without fans," said Weinheimer, the D-backs vice president of game operations and DBTV Productions. "Maybe these sounds will help the players get pumped up a little bit."
Usually, Weinheimer is in charge of the fan experience inside Chase Field. This season he's in charge of making it seem like fans are in the stands.
"Major League Baseball sent each team a tablet. They were recorded for 'MLB the Show' and at stadiums all across the country," said Weinheimer. "The sounds are broken up into several beds. Steady electricity runs through the park, like a hum. There's (sic) both approval and negative reactions, small, medium and large sizes. It builds to simulate big moments, when they happen and raise the excitement."
There's always pressure in Weinheimer's job, but this year will be a new challenge. The right button needs to be hit at the right time.
"We're going to have to figure out the nuances of the situational parts of the game. A home run in the seventh inning will sound much different than one in the second inning."
The D-backs open the season on Friday in San Diego and their home opener is set for Thursday, July 30 against the Dodgers. Baseball will look much different in 2020, but you won't be able to tell by listening to the game.