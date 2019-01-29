PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have given manager Torey Lovullo a two-year contract extension through the 2021 season.
Lovullo, 53, was a coach for manager John Farrell in Toronto and Boston, then was hired as Arizona’s manager in October 2016.
He was voted NL Manager of the Year in his first season after the Diamondbacks went 93-69. Arizona beat Colorado in the NL wild card game, then was swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Division Series.
Arizona dipped to 82-80 last year and failed to make the playoffs.
Lovullo has a .540 winning percentage in two seasons.
General manager Mike Hazen says in a statement Tuesday that Lovullo’s “leadership and ability to connect with people ... provides the foundation for the culture we continue to cultivate and grow in Arizona.”
