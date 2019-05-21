PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An architecture firm that specializes in new stadiums recently posted images on its website showing a new Arizona Diamondbacks' ballpark, then quickly took them down when reporters started asking about them.
[WATCH: Sketches of possible new Diamondback stadium have brief life online]
The renderings displayed a breathtaking new ballpark with modern amenities and all the bells and whistles.
It gave a glimpse of what a new Diamondbacks baseball stadium might look like if the team decided to leave Chase Field in downtown Phoenix.
D-backs fan Maria Rebozo doesn't like the idea.
"I would feel betrayed as a fan," said Rebozo. "I think this is their home. This is where they grew up."
The possibility of the D-backs finding a new home became a very real possibility when the D-backs reached an agreement last year with Maricopa County that the team could leave Chase Field for another venue in Maricopa County without penalty in 2022.
[RELATED: Teams want new arenas, but taxpayers still owe on existing venues]
The team started shopping around, with rumors about a new ballpark being built in the Salt River Pima Indian Community.
The D-backs released this statement:
"As we continue to do our due diligence, we interviewed a number of architecture firms to understand possibilities both for renovation of Chase Field and a potential new stadium, if and when the time is needed."
"....We continue to consider all options to ensure the best long-term home for the D-backs and our fans."
But it appears, the recent drawings of a new D-backs ballpark weren't supposed to be released to the public yet.
[RELATED: Future of Suns, Diamondbacks in downtown Phoenix causing angst]
Patrick Pilcher is a writer for the popular D-backs blog called AZ Snake Pit and uncovered the images on a website for the architecture firm MEIS Architects, which specializes in building new stadiums.
According to the architects' website, the proposed D-backs ballpark would include roughly 38,000 seats, 40 luxury suites, 4,000 club and premium seats and a retractable roof.
"I'm excited by seeing these drawings," said Pilcher. "I'm just curious about, am I as a citizen, going to pay for this? Is this going to be something that's going to be a two-hour drive for most Phoenicians to get to, or is this going to be something that's still convenient and easy for the average fan to get to, either on a workday or weekend."
County officials said they still want the team to stay and would prefer the D-backs renovate Chase Field instead of leaving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.