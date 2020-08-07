FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) -- Federal prosecutors say a former Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Angels official provided late pitcher Tyler Skaggs with oxycodone for years, lawyer says A top public relations official with the Los Angeles Angels provided oxycodone to Tyler Skaggs, and abused the drug with him before the pitcher died earlier this year, the employee's attorney told CNN on Saturday.

Prosecutors in Texas say Eric Prescott Kay was arrested in Fort Worth, Texas, and made his first appearance Friday in federal court. Kay was communications director for the Angels.

Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died by choking on vomit in accidental overdose, autopsy says Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died by choking on vomit in an accidental overdose after using drugs and alcohol, according to the Tarrant County, Texas, medical examiner's office.

Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room in the Dallas area July 1, 2019, before the start of what was supposed to be a four-game series against the Texas Rangers. Prosecutors are accusing Kay of giving the fentanyl to Skaggs.