PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks had an active trade deadline day.
Among the players reportedly traded was reliever Archie Bradley, who is headed to Cincinnati. ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the Diamondbacks will receiver utility player Josh Van Meter and outfield prospect Stuart Fairchild.
Utilityman Josh Van Meter and outfielder Stuart Fairchild are headed to the Diamondbacks for Archie Bradley, sources tell ESPN.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 31, 2020
Bradley, a 2011 first round pick by Arizona, had pitched for the Diamondbacks since 2015. One of the team's most popular players with his signature beard, Bradley made 249 appearances for the club, saving 28 games and posting a 3.96 ERA.
Earlier in day, the Diamondbacks made three other deals.
- Starting pitcher Robbie Ray was dealt to the Toronto Blue Jays for reliever Travis Bergen.
- Arizona sent lefty reliever Andrew Chafin to the Chicago Cubs for a player to be named later.
- The Diamondbacks then traded outfielder Starling Marte to the Miami Marlins for starting pitcher Caleb Smith, rookie pitcher Humberto Mejia, and a prospect.