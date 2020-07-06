PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Diamondbacks now know who they will be playing for the 2020 regular season.
Major League Baseball announced this year's schedule on Monday. The D-backs will play 10 games each against their division rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, Colorado Rockies, and San Diego Padres. They will also have interleague games against all five AL West teams. The squad will face off against the Houston Astros six times, the Oakland Athletics four times, the Texas Rangers four times, Seattle Mariners three times and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim three times.
The Snakes' season opener will be on July 24 against the Padres at Petco Park. It's the first time in the team's 22-year history the D-backs will start the season in San Diego. The home opener will be on July 30 against the Dodgers. The Diamondbacks will have two exhibition games against the Dodgers in Los Angeles on July 19 and July 20. As of Monday, fans aren't allowed at games so there are no tickets available. If MLB does allow fans, the team and the league will let everyone know.
For a complete look at the schedule, visit the D-backs' website.