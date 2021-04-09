PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's an emotional day for restaurant owners around Chase Field. To see downtown come back to life and be the vibrant place it once was, and to have droves of people come through their doors, they can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.
"We are here. We made it," said Jason Bell, Co-Owner of Crown Public House restaurant in Downtown Phoenix. "We are lucky to get through it," said another restaurant owner, Eric Stoltz of Willie's Taco Joint.
Downtown business owners crossed their fingers and held their breath for more than a year, hoping this day would come.
"We had to shut down three different times last year, plus nobody was out, nobody was going anywhere," said Bell. "We've got an army of staff coming in for everyone. We have a side bar we are opening up."
"We were shut down from June 26 to the beginning of March," said Stoltz. "Very excited to having our doors open and having some people on the streets besides construction workers. It's a great day."
Twenty thousand people will descend on chase field tonight, but R.J Price with Downtown Phoenix Inc. says restaurants will likely see a lot more than that.
"Even if they are not coming to the game, they are coming downtown to be around it, and they see what's happening, people on the patios, people having a good time, people living a little more," he said. "There's a lot of emotions tied to it."
Hope being one that this revival will last. "From here on out, if we can continue and everyone stays healthy, it will be a good year, said Bell."
Restaurants opened early, and they will be open late to welcome guests and take in as much of the excitement as they can. Just another sign that better days are to come.