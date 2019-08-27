PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder and fan favorite David Peralta will have shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the season.
The move announced by manager Torey Lovullo before the D-backs game Tuesday night in San Francisco.
Peralta tried to fight through the injury this season, making three trips to the injured list to try to rehabilitate the injury. Peralta was hitting .275 in the 99 games he played.
The D-backs started the night four games back of the final Wild Card playoff spot in the National League.