PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young Arizona Diamondbacks fan experienced a surreal moment at Wednesday's game.
Alex Robertson caught a home-run ball on his 21st birthday, but that's not all. The catch happened just three weeks after his father passed away.
Robertson says his dad was a huge D-Backs fan and they used to watch games together all the time.
Robertson was so distraught when his dad died, he didn't want to do anything for his birthday.
At the last minute he decided to go to last night's game where he almost left in the Seventh inning but ended up staying.
That when he says the ball ended up at his feet.
"It like, looked short...and it just keeps coming at me! And I'm like 'No way!'," Robertson said.
He tweeted about his experience and he says he's gotten dozens of replies from other fans.
"I'm very emotional and I just want to cry...he's looking down on me and he's proud of me," Robertson said.
The Diamondbacks organization reached out to Robertson on Facebook saying, "Yesterday was for your dad."
went to a dbacks game because it was my dad's fav sport, he passed away on the 19th of last month & tonight on my 21st birthday I caught the game winning home run. this one's for you pops.❤️ pic.twitter.com/4QGO95Hg5E— alex (@alexrxbertsxn) April 10, 2019
