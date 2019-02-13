(3TV/CBS 5) - Archie Bradley is trying to get the D-backs to move on. Paul Goldschmidt has been traded and the struggles of 2018 are in the past.
"I've always been able to understand it is a business. At the end of the day it is a business decision. I love Goldy and I thank him for everything he did but it's time to move on and the guys we got are good Major League Baseball players. It's not like we got some scrubs from St. Louis. We've got some guys who are going to help us win baseball games," said Bradley.
Bradley's locker is right next to fellow reliever Luke Weaver, who was traded to Arizona along with catcher Carson Kelly and infielder Andy Young for face of the franchise Goldschmidt. Weaver joked that he wasn't looking forward to lockering next to Bradley given his popularity with the local media. Bradley struggled down the stretch in 2018. A cracked fingernail on his right index finger forced him to throw mostly fast balls during the season.
"Smashed it in a car door right before Christmas. It was terrible. I didn't think it was really going to affect me but obviously it did," said Bradley, who's entering his fifth MLB season. "Just having a healthy nail along this year I'm going to be twice as good."
“I felt like I was pitching with half of who I was.”#Dbacks Archie Bradley says he feels like a new pitcher this year. A cracked fingernail forced him to throw mostly fastballs in 2018, limiting his effectiveness. #CactusLeague #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/dSyoLDfDIy— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) February 13, 2019
Bradley says a door closed on his finger during the 2017 holidays. He tried to use a fake finger nail along with super gluing it but nothing seemed to work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.