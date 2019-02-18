NEAR SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Under a gray sky, the Arizona Diamondbacks dodged raindrops during their first full team workout of 2019. Despite temperatures in the 40s, fans still showed up to watch the boys of summer start a new era.
"It was Paul Goldschmidt," said Nolan, when asked who his favorite player is for the D-backs.
Nolan wanted to see the 2019 version of the team in person before picking out a new favorite D-back.
Goldschmidt spent his Monday in Jupiter, Florida, meeting with St. Louis Cardinals media.
Paul Goldschmidt sat down with @BrookeGrimsley from our sister station in St. Louis. #GrapefruitLeague #AZFamily https://t.co/jPFC5dEqTm— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) February 18, 2019
Back at Salt River Fields, Jake Lamb will try to fill the void left by Goldy in the clubhouse. He'll also try to take his place on the diamond, making the move from third base to first base.
"Footwork to second base, turn double plays, holding a runner on at first base," said Lamb, who actually met with Goldschmidt a couple times in the offseason. "Had a lot of good talks, met with him a few times, talked about first base, talked about baseball in general, what happened last year, things I can do in general to help the team. That's just who he is. You guys have been around him long enough. He's just that kind of guy. He's not a teammate anymore but he's that kind of guy. He does a lot for people. He's an awesome dude."
Jake Lamb will try to help fill the void left by Paul Goldschmidt in the clubhouse & on the diamond by moving to first base. Goldy anchored that position for the #Dbacks for 8 seasons. #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/qRMHuwUHgl— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) February 18, 2019
Lamb is returning from rotator cuff surgery in 2018. The D-backs spent the first four months in first place in 2018. Their September collapse was stunning, with the team losing 17 out of 22.
Torey Lovullo addressed his entire team for the first time on Monday morning. Before turning the page on 2018, he addressed it. Lovullo is hoping the clouds will part in 2019.
"It was probably mid-November where I wrapped it up and threw it in the trash can and learned what I learned and I carried those lessons along with me," said Lovullo. "We're putting that behind us. "
The D-backs will work out all week at Salt River Fields. Their first Cactus League game is Saturday against the Colorado Rockies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.