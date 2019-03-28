PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Baseball season has arrived!
And our Arizona Diamondbacks want the 2019 experience to be a great one... not only on the field but at the snack bar as well!
That's why the team is stepping up to the plate and once again offering low prices on food and drinks, billing itself as the "most affordable game in the MLB."
The Diamondbacks are featuring $2 hot dogs and $4 beers at every D-backs home game in 2019. Other menu items will also be discounted.
Here's a look at some of the cheap eats:
-$2 hot dog
-$2 popcorn
-$2 corn dog
-$2 Pepsi (12 oz.)
-$4 beer (14 oz.)
-$5 pretzel
Fans can also find value pricing on some team shop merchandise.
That includes:
-$6.99 souvenir baseball
-$9.99 D-backs cap
-$9.99 D-backs T-shirt
The D-backs have offered value item pricing on concessions and merchandise since 2007.
“It is our goal to always be one of the most affordable and fan friendly teams in not only MLB, but among all professional sports teams,” said D-backs President & CEO Derrick Hall. “We take great pride in having the lowest Fan Cost Index in baseball for over a decade and are particularly proud to offer affordable pricing for families to enjoy a game.”
The Diamondbacks have the lowest Fan Cost Index ($142.42) in Major League Baseball for the 11th consecutive time, it was announced recently by Team Marketing Report.
The Fan Cost Index is a representative look at the costs for a family of four to attend a MLB game. The D-backs finished almost $92 below the industry average of $234.38 and almost $18 below the next ranked team (Tampa Bay Rays - $160.12.)
The D-backs average ticket price of $20.86 for the 2019 season ranked lowest among all Major League clubs. The D-backs are nearly $13 below the MLB average ticket price of $32.99 in 2019.
The Index been computed annually by Team Marketing Report since 1991 and is comprised of four average tickets, two beers, four soft drinks, four hot dogs, parking for one car and two adult-sized hats.
For more information about Value Items and discounted tickets, visit www.dbacks.com/value.
For the 11th straight year, the #Dbacks will offer the most affordable game in @MLB, according to @teammktgreport's Fan Cost Index. pic.twitter.com/KVDuOvEDKR— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 21, 2019
