PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks have reportedly traded top pitcher Zack Grienke for four minor league prospects
ESPN reports Grienke has been traded to the Houston Astros.
The Diamondbacks have received Corbin Martin, J.B. Bukauskas, Seth Beer and Josh Rojas.
Stay with Arizona's Family for updates on this story.
(3) comments
Hate to see you go Zack. Good luck. You will be better off. Look how Goldey made out.
Hey, I’ve got some swampland I’m sure they’ll buy!
Diamondbacks suck
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.