PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks have reportedly traded top pitcher Zack Grienke for four minor league prospects

ESPN reports Grienke has been traded to the Houston Astros.

The Diamondbacks have received Corbin Martin, J.B. Bukauskas, Seth Beer and Josh Rojas. 

TRUMP supporter
TRUMP supporter

Hate to see you go Zack. Good luck. You will be better off. Look how Goldey made out.

Wazoolie
Wazoolie

Hey, I’ve got some swampland I’m sure they’ll buy!

docketman
docketman

Diamondbacks suck

