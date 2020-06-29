PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- D-backs pitcher Mike Leake has opted out of the 2020 season.
Leake's agent, Danny Horwits of the Beverly Hills Sports Council, issued the following statement to Arizona Family:
“During this global pandemic, Mike and his family had many discussions about playing this season. They took countless factors into consideration, many of which are personal to him and his family. After thorough consideration, he has chosen to opt out of playing in 2020. This was not an easy decision for Mike. He wishes the best of luck and health for his Diamondback teammates this season and he’s looking forward to 2021.”
Leake was the first MLB player to opt out of the 2020 season. Since then several other MLB players have decided not to play include Ryan Zimmerman and Joe Ross with the Washington Nationals.
D-backs GM Mike Hazen declined to discuss specifics on a conference call with reporters. He wouldn't rule out a return for Leake during the 60 game season but said conversations would have to take place on both sides.
Leake was traded to the D-backs midway through the 2019 season. He also pitched at Arizona State, leading the Sun Devils to the College World Series.