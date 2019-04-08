GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Coyotes were hoping to be preparing for a playoff game on Monday morning. Instead, for the seventh straight season, the franchise was preparing to watch the Stanley Cup Playoffs at home. Despite the disappointment of coming up four points shy of the postseason, the team feels optimistic about where it is headed.
“It was the first year we felt like there was a real team environment & everybody was pulling in the same direction.” #Coyotes GM John Chayka on take aways from 2018-19 season #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/FprY5l5JCz— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) April 8, 2019
"I felt like this year, it was a real team environment and we were really pulling in the same direction," said general manager John Chayka.
The Coyotes missed roughly 380 man games due to injury. The biggest happening to goalie Antti Raanta, who missed most of the season. When Raanta went down, Darcy Kuemper stepped up to lead the Coyotes playoff push. Now the team has two starting goalies.
#Coyotes now have a good problem to have. They have 2 starting goalies after Darcy Kuemper stepped up when Antti Raanta went down. #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/ry0gpST9Ej— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) April 8, 2019
Kuemper plans to come to camp in October ready to compete for the job. The summer will allow him, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Derek Stepan to heal knee injuries that each player played through.
#Coyotes Derek Stepan played at end of the season with a torn MCL. #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/mN8NU0HC0u— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) April 8, 2019
The Coyotes finished the season 39-35.
